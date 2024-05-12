Foreign tracksters love Manila’s heat

Two foreign athletes enjoyed their first time competing in the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City.

Akmal Bin Kifflyza of Malaysia and Piyadanai Phomjam of Thailand enjoyed their stints after earning podium finishes in the tournament.

The 18-year-old Malaysian athlete told DAILY TRIBUNE he wouldn’t mind going back to the country for another tournament.

Bin Kifflyza dominated the men’s U20 decathlon after garnering 4966 points.

“The Filipinos are nice,” Bin Kifflyza said.

“I’m going to miss my friends here and the weather. I’ll be back if given the chance.”

For Phomjam, he didn’t hide the fact that he would love to return.

The 20-year-old trackster clinched the silver in the men’s hammer throw.

“The weather is better here. In Thailand, it was around 40° Celsius,” Phomjam said.

“I felt good.”

Bin Kifflyza and Phomjam were part of the 700 competitors in this five-day event that gives ranking points for the 2024 Paris Olympics.