El Niño-hit farmers secure P2.3-B aid

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Sunday that the government has already extended over P2 billion worth of assistance to farmers whose livelihoods were adversely affected by the El Niño.

DA said that P2.37 million worth of interventions were provided to affected farmers and fishermen, including financial assistance totaling P1.26 billion through the Rice Farmers Financial Assistance in Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa, and Soccsksargen and P658.22 million worth of assistance for production support such as agri-inputs, fertilizers, planting materials, pumps, and engines rolled out by DA Regional Field Offices.

Moreover, the DA said that various forms of assistance were distributed in MIMAROPA, including P8 million worth of rice machinery and equipment from DA-PHilMech, P77.50 million worth of a survival and recovery aid loan from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council, P5.19 million worth of coconut seedlings distributed by the Philippine Coconut Authority, P65.35 million worth of composting facilities from the DA Bureau of Soils and Water Management, P294.46 million worth of irrigation projects from the National Irrigation Administration, and P8.99 million worth of marine machinery and equipment in the same region.