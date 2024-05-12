DENR probing Surigao mine tailings leak

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga has ordered an investigation into the reported failure of the tailings storage facility (TSF) at Greenstone Resources’ mining operations in Barangay Siana, Tubod, Surigao del Norte.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) has dispatched a team of experts to investigate the cause of the TSF failure and assess the extent of the damage.

“The MGB is also working closely with Greenstone Resources, local authorities, and community leaders to ensure the safety and well-being of residents in the affected areas,” Loyzaga said in the statement.

Greenstone Resources Corporation confirmed that cracks were discovered on the Siana Barangay road, adjacent to the TSF embankment.

“Approximately 10 to 15 houses were affected, but no casualties have been reported due to the timely evacuation of residents,” said Undersecretary for Field Operations — Mindanao Joselin Marcus Fragada.

The DENR recently signed a joint declaration with mining companies pledging a commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices that meet the highest environmental standards.

“While we acknowledge the mining industry’s contribution to national development in Surigao del Norte and other regions, risk management requires constant vigilance and proactive measures,” Loyzaga said.

“Given the multiple hazards and increased risks faced by communities and ecosystems, collaboration between the industry, national and local governments, and residents is essential to prioritize environmental protection and climate and disaster resilience in all mining operations.”

As the investigation progresses, residents of Barangay Siana and surrounding areas are urged to cooperate with local authorities and follow all safety precautions.