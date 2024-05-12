DAR hands ARBs 62-hectare Tarlac farmland

CONCEPCIÓN, Tarlac — The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) installed around 90 Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) on a 62-hectare property in Barangay Tinang here.

The land was formerly owned by Dominican priests, according to DAR Undersecretary for Mindanao Affairs Amihilda Sangcopan. The property has now been entrusted to four supervisors, who were also installed on their respective plots.

Sangcopan, representing Secretary Conrado Estrella III, congratulated the beneficiaries. “We hope that just like how you worked hard to obtain your right to this property, you will also persevere in enhancing the land to improve your lives,” Sangcopan said.

DAR Regional Director James Ponce assured the ARBs that the agency is processing the registration of the property with the Registry of Deeds. This will allow for a collective Certificate of Land Ownership Award to be issued, which will then be parcelled and distributed to the individual beneficiaries.

“Your installation comes with the responsibility to cultivate and enrich the land so it can become a steady source of income for you,” Ponce reminded the recipients.

He emphasized that DAR’s support extends beyond the installation. The agency will continue to provide training, machinery, and other support services to help sustain their livelihood.

Ponce also congratulated the ARBs on acquiring their Certificate of Incorporation, signifying their registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

One of the beneficiaries, Abby Bucad, expressed her gratitude to DAR and all those who contributed to the event.

“We waited 30 years for this day to come,” Bucad said. “Despite all the challenges we encountered, we are grateful to the Department of Agrarian Reform for finally making this happen.”