Culture shaping with SM Supermalls

As shopping malls evolve into bigger lifestyle centers with richer amenities, such improvements raise customer satisfaction level. Other malls go beyond providing shopper enjoyment by shaping the characters of its thousands of patrons for the better.
SM Supermalls, one of the biggest operators of shopping malls in the Philippines and in Southeast Asia, is at the forefront of fostering a culture of sustainability and responsibility among shoppers. Fulfilling its initiatives are electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and Cart Parks plus the practice of CLAYGO (Clean As You Go).
Since 2022, SM Supermalls has been a pioneer in promoting sustainable transportation with the installation of more than 50 EV charging stations across its malls nationwide.
As the first in the Philippines to introduce such facilities not only within Metro Manila but also across regions, SM Supermalls is leading the charge towards a greener future by providing convenient access to EV charging stations. This initiative underscores SM Supermalls’ ongoing commitment to reducing carbon emissions and supporting eco-friendly transportation alternatives.
Shoppers used to leave shopping carts along sidewalks or parking areas after loading groceries unto their cars or taxis. Scattered carts obstruct cars and pedestrians causing inconvenience. SM Supermalls put up Cart Parks where shoppers can properly leave shopping carts after using it.
By encouraging patrons to return carts after use, SM Supermalls aims to instill a sense of responsibility and consideration among shoppers, fostering a culture of respect and cooperation within its premises.
Diners in mall food courts tend to leave plates and utensils on the table after eating, but SM Supermalls is trying to change such habit by encouraging cleanliness through CLAYGO. This initiative is implemented in all SM Food Courts and Food Halls nationwide, encouraging patrons to clean up their own tables, disposing of their trash properly, and keeping the dining area clean for the next users.