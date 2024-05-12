Culture shaping with SM Supermalls

As shopping malls evolve into bigger lifestyle centers with richer amenities, such improvements raise customer satisfaction level. Other malls go beyond providing shopper enjoyment by shaping the characters of its thousands of patrons for the better.

SM Supermalls, one of the biggest operators of shopping malls in the Philippines and in Southeast Asia, is at the forefront of fostering a culture of sustainability and responsibility among shoppers. Fulfilling its initiatives are electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and Cart Parks plus the practice of CLAYGO (Clean As You Go).

Since 2022, SM Supermalls has been a pioneer in promoting sustainable transportation with the installation of more than 50 EV charging stations across its malls nationwide.