Clark-Mabalacat Access extension opened

CLARK FREEPORT — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Pampanga 3rd District Engineering Office officially opened the Clark-Mabalacat Access Road (CMAR) Extension in Barangay San Joaquin, Mabalacat City, providing a new route to alleviate traffic congestion.

A dry run was conducted last 6 May to ensure a smooth experience for motorists. According to OIC-District Engineer Arnold Ocampo, commuters can expect travel times to be reduced by at least 10 minutes.

“The Mabalacat-Clark Rotonda has been a perennial bottleneck for motorists traveling from Clark to Manila North Road,” Ocampo said. “The opening of the access road will ease traffic flow in the area.”

Ocampo added that construction of the CMAR began in 2017 but was delayed due to right-of-way concerns. While the road itself was completed, it remained inaccessible.

“With the help of Mabalacat City Mayor Crisostomo Garbo, we were able to resolve the right-of-way issues,” Ocampo stated. “Funding of P34 million allowed us to complete the road extension and open a new access route in Barangay San Joaquin.”

The access road incorporates safety features such as solar studs, streetlights, road signs, pedestrian crossings, and an improved road surface for better visibility and overall usability.

Melquiades Sto. Domingo, DPWH Region 3 assistant director, said the project signifies more than just its completion. “It demonstrates the DPWH’s commitment to improving connectivity and facilitating smoother transportation for residents, businesses, and stakeholders in the area,” he emphasized.

Clark Development Corporation president and CEO Atty. Agnes Devanadera, Mabalacat City Mayor Crisostomo Garbo and Pampanga 1st District Board Member Benny Jocson were also present at the inauguration ceremony.