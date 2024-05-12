Celebrities share Mother’s Day thoughts

Celebrities pay tribute and share their thoughts on this very special day for mothers.
For Judy Ann Santos (who is now a mom of three), a lot of patience and compassion is the ingredient for her recipe of becoming a good mom.
“It’s patience and compassion. Kasi iba ‘yung patience ng mother kahit gaano ka puyat, kahit gaano kapagod, pagdating sa mga anak mo, wala na iyon. Hindi mo na puwede isipin iyon. At saka for some reason, nagkakaroon ka ng extra energy, basta pagsinabi mo para sa mga bata, okay tatayo ako (The patience of a mother is different because no matter how tired you are, how exhausted you are when it comes to your children, it’s gone. You cannot think about it. And for some reason, you’ll get that extra energy if you say it’s for the children — okay, I’ll get up),” Judy Ann said.
For Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo, she considers her Mommy Divine and Dad Delfin a superhero who’s always there for her.
“Superheroes ng buhay ko. I love you, Nanay at Tatay ko,” Geronimo wrote in the caption.
“Happy Mother’s day po Mama. Walang hanggan po na pasasalamat para sa walang katumbas na pag-aaruga at pagmamahal (To my parents you’re my superheroes, Endless Thank you for my mother for raising me and loving me),” she added.
Angelica Panganiban, whose enjoying the bliss of being a first time mom, wrote a very personal message from the heart for her Mommy Annabelle Panganiban.
“Mama, alam ko kung gaano ka kasaya. Nauwi ako sa tamang tao. Madalas tayo mag biruan, sinasabi mo na alagaan ko si gregg at UMAYOS AKO ang sagot ko naman, maaa, dead na dead yan sakin pero ang totoo, hindi ako magiging sapat na mama ni bean ngayon at may bahay ni Gregg kung hindi mo ko napalaki ng tama. Lahat ng meron ako ngayon ay pasasalamat ko sayo. Ikaw ang kayamanan ko na kaya kong ipagmalaki kahit kanino dahil ang lahat ng aral na napulot ko sayo ang ipapamana ko sa pamilya ko. Mahal kita ma (I know you’re very happy that I am with the right person, thank you for raising me to be the person I am today, I learned a lot from you and all of these lessons I will pass on to my children as well, I love you, Ma),” Angelica said.
Actress Angel Aquino, meanwhile, shared her thoughts on being a single mom and how she bonds with her daughters Iana and Thea.
It’s been that way since the beginning, although we have a very good relationship. We’re very good friends, and they have a very good relationship with their dad. He’s very much around, but single parent meaning most of the time I’m the one with my daughters, I’m the one raising them. Where the discipline comes from and sometimes how the friendship comes from,” said the 51-year-old actress.
Angel also shares this meaningful thought for all Mother’s on their special day.
“Just the presence of your children, feeling that love and attention, maybe special attention because it’s Mother’s Day, means so much already,” she said.