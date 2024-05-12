Bong Go highlights tech-voc significance in community dev't

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go lauded the graduates of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) at the Mindtech Training and Development Institute Inc. in Pasig City on Wednesday, 8 May. These scholars benefitted from TESDA’s program through Go’s support.

"The skills and knowledge you have acquired here will be your foundation for success in your chosen field. Kung may kinakailangan pa po kayong suporta mula sa gobyerno, magsabi lang kayo. Tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo,” Go encouraged.

A total of 20 graduates received tokens of appreciation, such as grocery packs, pens, snacks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball, from Go's Malasakit Team. Select beneficiaries also received shoes and a mobile phone.

The senator further emphasized that offering such specialized training boosts their employment prospects and significantly contributes to the nation's economic development.

Furthermore, the lawmaker also filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2115 to institutionalize TVET and livelihood programs for rehabilitated drug dependents. The bill seeks to provide skills training and enhance the employability of former drug dependents, allowing them to rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities.

Go also encouraged residents to take advantage of the services offered in Malasakit Centers nationwide, including the one at Rizal Medical Center (RMC) located in the city.

Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops that aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

Currently, 165 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to around ten million Filipinos.

“Lapitan n’yo lang po ang Malasakit Center sa inyong lugar. At mayroon po kayong Malasakit Center dito po sa Rizal Medical Center po. Batas na po iyan at para ‘yan sa Pilipino, karapatan n’yo po ‘yan, lapitan n’yo lang po,” said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.