BI, APC partner vs human trafficking

The Airport Press Club (APC) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI), led by Commissioner Norman Tansingco forged a partnership to combat human trafficking.

Ariel Fernandez, the president of the APC, and the Bureau of Immigration (BI), represented by Deputy Spokesman Melvin Mabulac, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 8 May that acknowledged the seriousness of human trafficking as a terrible crime and emphasized the role of the media in morally and responsibly covering the issue.

According to the Bureau, the MOU focused on collaboration between the BI and members of the APC to share with the public information about current trends and modus operandi on human trafficking and illegal recruitment.

Both parties commit to approaching human trafficking situations with empathy, compassion, and cultural knowledge, with the goal of uplifting and empowering victims.

As part of the coverage of trafficking cases, both parties pledged to protect trafficking victims' privacy and confidentiality, refraining from publishing personal information in accordance with anti-trafficking regulations.

Furthermore, the BI will cooperate with the APC on measures to improve the ability and awareness of media professionals about human trafficking through workshops, seminars, and resource development.

The BI's proactive activities aim to inform and warn the public about developing trends and traffickers' methods of operation, helping citizens identify hazards, and taking preventive measures.

Tansingco said that the partnership plays a big role in the fight against trafficking.

The BI chief added that public information is crucial in fighting this crime.

The APC and the BI both commit to working together to combat this societal illness.