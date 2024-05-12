BARMM infra budget ordered released

LAMITAN CITY — The Ministry of Public Works of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has ordered its district office in Basilan province to expedite the awarding of the remaining P1.298 billion for various infrastructure projects set in 2023.

BARMM-MPW Minister, Architect Eduard Uy Guerra, also ordered the Basilan District Engineering Office (MPW-BDEO) to jumpstart the bidding and awarding of infrastructure projects for 2024.

Guerra declined to give the exact budget allocation for infrastructure for Basilan province for 2024 but hinted that it is a little over the infrastructure budget set for the province for 2023.

Coastal protection structures are needed to resist storm events, prevent excessive overtopping, and preserve existing infrastructure.

MPW-BDEO District Engineer Kasim A. Hasanin yesterday reported that works on all infrastructure development projects in the province are now in full swing, particularly the concreting of roads connecting two component cities and 11 towns.

Hasanin added they are conducting repairs, rehabilitation, and improvement of roads and coastal protection structures like sea dykes, seawalls, revetments, and offshore breakwaters.

“Coastal protection structures are needed to resist storm events, prevent excessive overtopping, and preserve existing infrastructure,” Hasanin explained.

“Though we are strong and resilient and have resources to address the impact of calamities, MPW-BDEO is putting more premium on disaster prevention and mitigation measures,” he added.

The infrastructure projects listed for implementation this year include shoreline protection, roads, footbridges, drainage systems, municipal court, and several socio-economic infrastructure development projects in different towns across the island province.