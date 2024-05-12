Aboitiz park visited by CCC to strengthen partnership vs climate change

The head of the Climate Change Commission (CCC) visited the Aboitiz Cleanergy Park in Punta Dumalag, Davao City for the third time to plant mangroves to strengthen its private sector partnership in mitigating climate change.

"We expand our relationship with the private sector and we want to inform the private sector and our society that we need wider partnerships to have government's climate actions make a difference and impact, and part of that is biodiversity protection," CCC vice chairperson and executive director Robert Borje told PTV Mindanao News last 4 May.

Cleanergy Park is managed by both the Davao Light and Power Co. and the Aboitiz Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the Aboitiz Group.

Borje said planting mangroves in the 8-hectare park, which is an important part of the ecosystem, is an adaptation with mitigation to help solve the climate change problem.

Meanwhile, members of various socio-civic organizations from the University of Southeastern Philippines also toured the park and planted mangrove propagules as part of their community outreach activity last 4 May.

The participating organizations included Yanong Agila, the Philippine Red Cross Youth, the University Assessment and Guidance Center, the Society of Peer Facilitators, the Alliance of Agham Scholars-DOST, and the Science Major Society.

Davao Light and Aboitiz Foundation are grateful to the dedicated groups and individuals supporting the park's mission of environmental conservation and protection.