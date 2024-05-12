25 LTO-NCR employees pass CSC exam

A total of 25 employees of the Land Transportation Office-National Capital Region (LTO-NCR), including two of its officials, have recently passed the Civil Service Commission Career Service Examination, Pen and Paper Test for both Professional and Sub-Professional levels.

Zeus Marcelino, assistant chief of the Manila South District Office — Licensing Section, and Irene Soledad, assistant chief of the LTO Muntinlupa District Office, were among those who successfully passed the CSE-PPT held on 3 March.

LTO-NCR regional director Roque “Rox” Verzosa III extended his congratulations to all the passers of the CSC exams, emphasizing that their hard work, dedication, and commitment have paid off.

“I commend each of you for your determination to succeed and your eagerness to serve our country. Your success not only reflects your capabilities but also brings honor to this office,” Verzosa said.

“Keep up the excellent work, and continue to strive for excellence in your future endeavors. Congratulations to all CSC exam passers! You may now start to slowly climb the ladder,” he added.