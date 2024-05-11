Ways to conceal smuggled prison items bared

Bureau of Corrections director general Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. disclosed yesterday shocking incidents of visitors attempting to smuggle contraband into prison, including cell phones and chargers, by concealing them deep in their genitals.

Catapang said smuggling attempts from couriers to recipients often occur during conjugal visits.

“Believe it or not, tobacco, cell phones, chargers, and even hearing aids have been smuggled in. It happens during conjugal visits, where exchanges occur,” Catapang said.

He said the transfer of contraband occurs before the couple consummates the conjugal visit.

“Before they get together, of course, they remove it. Otherwise, it might go further inside during intercourse. So they remove it during conjugal visits,” Catapang explained.

Usually, Catapang said women are caught during strip searches, but if they evade detection, the inmate carrying the contraband is apprehended.

Catapang cited an incident involving a male inmate who needed an emergency surgery after receiving a phone, which he then concealed in his anus to evade detection.

But it lodged there for several days, leading to the inmate’s inability to defecate.