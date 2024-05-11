Use remaining dry days — solon

Agencies with infrastructure and flood control projects should fully utilize the remaining days of the El Niño phenomenon, expected to be over by June, before the wet season comes and causes delays, a ranking leader of the House of Representatives warned Saturday.

Rep. Elizaldy Co of Ako Bicol Partylist, chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations, said executive departments still have months to complete their projects since the onset of the rainy season is expected to be later than usual this year.

“Do not waste time. Do your jobs well. Make sure all your contractors work well and fast. Do not let the rainy season delay your projects. Maximize the summer months,” Co warned.

The legislator issued the warning in anticipation of the upcoming budget season in Congress, during which government agencies typically blame their delayed, if not incomplete, projects to the rainy weather.

Co pressed government agencies, particularly those with hefty budgets for flood control, river dredging, and disaster risk reduction and management, among others, to seize on the absence of monsoons and typhoons to quickly complete their projects because failing to do so would not be tolerated by Congress, which has the power of the purse.

“Don’t make excuses to us in Congress when the budget hearings come that due to the rainy season, you couldn’t finish the projects, then you will ask for an extension on continuing appropriations. You have a long dry season to finish all the projects,” he said.