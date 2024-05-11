SWP prioritizing Olympics

While it is not belittling the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) and the Asian Games, the leadership of the Samahang Weightlifting ng PIlipinas (SWP) believes it is the Olympic Games that will determine if success has already been achieved.

“Honestly, we will do well in the SEA Games. We won two gold medals in Cambodia but my mind is different,” said Puentevella, stressing that the Olympics is the true measure of success of any national sports association. “I always look at the Olympics. The SEA Games and the Asian Games are just stepping stones.”

Puentevella knows what he is talking about.

The country’s first Olympic gold medal had already been won in Tokyo courtesy of Hidilyn Diaz and a new batch of talent has also proven their worth globally. Among those ready to step up to the plate are Elreen Ando (women’s 59-kilogram) and Vanessa Sarno (women’s 71-kg), who qualified for the 2024 Paris Games.

Another Olympian in John Ceniza got a silver medal in the men’s 61-kilogram in the Phnom Penh SEA Games.