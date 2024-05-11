SM Supermalls leads sustainability and culture-shaping initiatives

SM Supermalls, one of the biggest operators of shopping malls in the Philippines and in Southeast Asia, has consistently led the way with initiatives aimed at fostering sustainability and shaping a culture of responsibility among shoppers.

With a focus on Electric Vehicle charging stations (EVCs), the implementation of Clean As You Go (CLAYGO), and Cart Parks, SM Supermalls continues to lead the way in sustainable practices and positive cultural change in the country.

Empowering Eco-Mobility with EV Charging Stations

Since 2022, SM Supermalls has been a pioneer in promoting sustainable transportation with the installation of more than 50 electric vehicle charging stations across its malls nationwide.

As the first in the Philippines to introduce such facilities not only within Metro Manila but also across regions, SM Supermalls is leading the charge towards a greener future by providing convenient access to EV charging stations. This initiative underscores SM Supermalls' ongoing commitment to reducing carbon emissions and supporting eco-friendly transportation alternatives.

Culture Shaping Through CLAYGO and Cart Parks

SM Supermalls' commitment to cleanliness and customer satisfaction is further exemplified through its Clean As You Go (CLAYGO) project.

This initiative is implemented in all SM Food Courts and Food Halls nationwide, encouraging patrons to clean up their own tables, disposing of their trash properly, and keeping the dining area clean for the next users.

By promoting this initiative, SM Supermalls aims to create a pleasant dining environment for customers while fostering a culture of cleanliness and responsibility.

Additionally, SM Supermalls has implemented Cart Parks, specifically located within the mall parking areas to promote positive shopping habits and enhance customer experience.

By encouraging patrons to return carts after use, SM Supermalls aims to instill a sense of responsibility and consideration among shoppers, fostering a culture of respect and cooperation within its premises.

As SM Supermalls continues to prioritize sustainability and community engagement, it remains dedicated to driving positive change and shaping a brighter future for generations to come.