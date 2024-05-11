Quezon, Zambo keep spots on top

Quezon and Zamboanga routed Bacolod and Marikina, respectively, to keep their lofty spots in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season on Friday at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

The Quezon Huskers showed their depth and firepower in a 76-55 drubbing of Bacolod City of Smiles that gave them a 5-0 record and share of the lead with San Juan in the elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

Zamboanga Master Sardines, on the other hand, rebounded with a 78-54 demolition of Marikina that raised its slate to 6-1 in the standings.

Caloocan rallied to nip Pangasinan, 66-65, in the nightcap and climb to 3-1.

Trailing, 46-55, after three quarters, the Batang Kankaloo greeted the fourth with a 12-2 spurt sparked by Ronnie Matias to seize control, 58-57.

The Pangasinan Heatwaves retaliated with back-to-back jumpers by Ian Melencio, only for Batang Kankaloo to bury them with a 7-point cluster sparked by a Paul Sanga triple and capped by a lay-up by Rommel Calahat.

Pangasinan drew two charities from Michael Mabulac and a basket by Ed Daquiaog to threaten and had a chance to reverse the outcome with eight seconds to go.

Daquioag, however, opted for a jumper from afar instead of driving in with 1.2 seconds left, missing the shot and dooming Pangasinan to its fifth defeat in seven starts.

With 12 of the 14 Huskers fielded contributing at least two points, Quezon led by as far as 70-47 before cruising to victory.