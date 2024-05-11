PNP tells Trillanes: Show destab proof

The Philippine National Police (PNP) suggested to former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV that he show evidence of his claim that some high-ranking cops are cooking up a destabilization plot against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said Trillanes could set a meeting with PNP Chief Francisco Marbil to show his evidence proving his destabilization claim.

“In the latest pronouncement of former Senator Trillanes maybe we could suggest to him, if he has enough evidence and if he has holdings that would prove his claims on the possible link of two active officials, I think it would be in the best interest also of the PNP if he has holdings,” Fajardo said in a press conference.

Fajardo, however, stressed that the PNP remained loyal to its mandate to maintain peace and order in the country.