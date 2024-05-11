Perpetual, Arellano dispute NCAA title

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and Arellano University are tipped to go all out as they clash in Game 1 of their National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) girls’ volleyball tournament best-of-three finals series today at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

Top seed Arellano and second seed Perpetual both made it to the finals that start at 8 a.m. after beating their respective foes, Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) and Lyceum of the Philippines University, respectively, in impressive fashions.

Arellano beat EAC in four sets, 25-19, 21-25, 25-12, 25-21, while Perpetual had a scare before booking a 28-26, 23-25, 25-20, 25-12 victory over Lyceum.

Jemalyn Menor scored 20 points, while Sherrie Rose Acosta contributed 15 and 11 digs and 10 points, respectively, for the Altas Girls, who also drew 26 excellent digs from Janine Espiritu and 12 excellent sets from Jam Monte.

Arellano was led by Samantha Maranan who recorded a game high 35 points and six digs together with Catherine Chu who had 16 points.