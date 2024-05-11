Opalescent Pamukkale

A devastating earthquake once upon a time brought an ancient city to its ruins. But it brought forth one of its greatest gifts to the world: Pamukkale in Turkey.
Meaning cotton castle in Turkish, this site is situated some 500 kilometers southwest from the capital Ankara. Pamukkale is best known for its iridescent travertines — sedimentary rock formations with a unique color due to chemical reactions. Touched by the rays of the sun, it provides a rather panoramic, picturesque and yet romantic view of the region.
But we’re getting ahead of our written narrative. These travertine pools were a result of collapsed columns in the year AD 692, which caused thermal water to accumulate in groves. This resulted into the natural wonder of today. There are around 17 hot springs, with various temperatures for those who seek a relaxing douse of warm water.
These formations are distributed by a complex canal system, which transports the water to nearby terraced basins and petrified pools.
Rumors also abound that these springs are rife with healing powers. These are sought-after by health buffs for wellness and those in search of pain relief and additional cures. Some illnesses reportedly alleviated include rheumatism, eczema, psoriasis and even cardiovascular woes!
Finally, during the reign of Constantine the Great, Pamukkaleand Hierapolis was under Christian rule. With the influence of Paul the Apostle, a church was built within the periphery. It was said that Philip the Apostle likewise spent the twilight years of his life here.
Through all these historical walks down memory lane, we sighted several structures and ruins such as the Byzantine Gate, old run-down temples and even scarred statues of Sun God Apollo and Moon Goddess Artemis.
We stumbled upon several antique pools. We spent time at what was even believed to be the choice of the Egyptian Queen Cleopatra, who may be remembered for a shocking entrance to Rome, and has turned into one of the most popular spots in the locale.
Due to all these, Pamukkale was hailed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1988 — along with the Hierapolis.
Tracing back to the end of the 2nd Century BC, the Kingdom of Pergamon — which was a state by a general of Alexander the Great — established Hierapolis as a thermal spa destination. Its environs today are filled with ruins of Greek baths, monuments and temples.
Mysterious in history, its remaining origins can be traced to Phrygian temples from the 7th Century BC, which eventually became the city’s nucleus.
Much of the modern-day structural remnants can be linked to the leisurely King Eumenes II, who expanded Pergamon and Hierapolis, as a result of annexation. It then became the medical destination, as doctors flocked the thermal springs to once again treat their patients.
As the city was eventually bequeathed to Rome, a 60 AD earthquake — during the rule of the infamously cruel Emperor Nero — ravaged much of its splendor.
However, after several visits by the emperors Hadrian and Caracalla, Hierapolis ultimately found its footing again and experienced its golden age — establishing its foothold as a prime philosophical, artistic and commercial destination.
To end the day, we checked in at the Spa Hotel Colossae Thermal, which provided a luxurious stay amidst its very own hot spring. We made haste for a private immersion.
At the break of dawn the next day, we spotted wonderful cameos of hot air balloons, which we glimpsed every now and then. Some claim these flights are enough to rival those of Cappadocia. As our trip came to a close in Southern Turkey, I just had to add another bullet to my ironically ever-growing bucket list!