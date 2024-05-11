Opalescent Pamukkale

A devastating earthquake once upon a time brought an ancient city to its ruins. But it brought forth one of its greatest gifts to the world: Pamukkale in Turkey.

Meaning cotton castle in Turkish, this site is situated some 500 kilometers southwest from the capital Ankara. Pamukkale is best known for its iridescent travertines — sedimentary rock formations with a unique color due to chemical reactions. Touched by the rays of the sun, it provides a rather panoramic, picturesque and yet romantic view of the region.

But we’re getting ahead of our written narrative. These travertine pools were a result of collapsed columns in the year AD 692, which caused thermal water to accumulate in groves. This resulted into the natural wonder of today. There are around 17 hot springs, with various temperatures for those who seek a relaxing douse of warm water.

These formations are distributed by a complex canal system, which transports the water to nearby terraced basins and petrified pools.

Rumors also abound that these springs are rife with healing powers. These are sought-after by health buffs for wellness and those in search of pain relief and additional cures. Some illnesses reportedly alleviated include rheumatism, eczema, psoriasis and even cardiovascular woes!