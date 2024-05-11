NAIA 3 medical team praised for saving passenger's life

The MIAA Medical Team at NAIA 3 was elated by the praise and gratitude expressed by the Canoy family because of the team's swift response and successful revival of an unresponsive senior citizen female passenger.

On Friday morning at 8:30 a.m., the passenger was on her way to her flight to Cebu via Cebu Pacific when she lost her pulse at the NAIA Terminal 3 Pre-Departure Area. The MIAA Medical Team responded promptly and revived the passenger after receiving the report.

The MIAA Medical Team used an ambulance to transport the passenger to Makati Medical Center to receive further medical attention.

According to the latest update from the family of the passenger, the patient is now in a safe condition while continuing her recovery at the hospital.

According to Dr. Blesylda Tatad Busto, head of the MIAA Medical Team in NAIA 3, the praise they received encouraged them, despite the fact that they are used to giving emergency medical assistance to needy travelers.

MIAA General Manager Eric Jose Ines was also pleased with the Canoy family's appreciation for the MIAA Medical Team's response to the passenger.

GM Ines also praised the group of Dra. Busto for the quick response that saved the life of a senior citizen passenger.

The Airport chief has directed the MIAA Praise Committee to honor and recommend NAIA 3's MIAA Medical Team.