Miners urge support for responsible mining practices

In a collective effort to reverse the negative perception against mining, industry stakeholders have come together to earnestly advocate for support of responsible mining practices.

Representatives from mining companies shared this message during the launch of a documentary called “Living with a Brighter Future” on Wednesday.

They emphasized the industry’s transformative potential in invigorating the economy and empowering communities, all while prioritizing environmental stewardship.

The documentary is part of a campaign called “Better Mining, Brighter Future” — a joint effort involving various mining associations in the Philippines.

The documentary showed how mining companies work with local communities and governments to practice responsible mining.

Industry’s contribution

to national economy

Likewise, it highlighted the industry P170.1 billion (in current prices) contribution to the national economy in 2022 alone and employment of over 212,000 individuals as of 2023.

“Mining companies have made substantial contributions to local communities through its Social Development and Management Program or SDMP. Additionally, the industry’s environmental commitments have been significant,” said Atty. Mike Toledo, Chairperson of the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines (COMP).

Citing industry data, Toledo also reported that mining companies have pledged a total of P31.81 billion towards SDMP initiatives from 2002 and 2027 — with P20.3 billion earmarked for the period spanning 2002 to 2024.

Since 2002, SDMPs have impacted over 1,160 barangays across the country.

Additionally, the local mining industry has also contributed significantly to environmental protection and rehabilitation efforts.

As of December 2023, the industry has provided P387.81 billion to environmental programs and committed P6.72 billion rehabilitation of decommissioned mines.

Collaborative platforms

SDMPs function as collaborative platforms where mining companies, local governments, and communities collaborate to address gaps in both physical and social infrastructure within the communities they operate.

By consistently consulting with host and neighboring communities, mining projects effectively meet residents’ needs and provide impactful solutions with immediate and long-term benefits.

One notable initiative is the reforestation program, where the industry has planted more than 50 million seedlings covering almost 45 hectares of land. The survival rate of these planted trees is approximately 90 percent.

“Through innovation and modern technologies, the mining sector is reducing its environmental footprint and paving the way for a future where economic development and environmental stewardship go hand in hand,” Toledo said.

“Progressive rehabilitation efforts, coupled with investments in reforestation and environmental protection, demonstrate the industry’s commitment to responsible stewardship of natural resources.”

Fiscal regime for mining

Notably, the government has also listed the fiscal regime for mining as one of the tax measures that the government is discussing as part of efforts to achieve its fiscal targets until 2028.

Further, the mining sector, along with the manufacturing sector, as essential sectors expected to support the government’s 4PH program, which aims to build 1 million housing units yearly until 2028.