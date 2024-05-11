Love moms… to the stars and back!

You probably used to wonder how some moms can bake up a storm and treat the entire neighborhood to her sweet desserts, while yours would rather storm out on some days in a fit of stress and come back bearing gifts to soothe your rattled nerves. Other moms are like one’s ‘barkada’ (friend) while some are master sargeants of discipline. There those who lead corporations, and the ones who keep the household humming like clockwork.
Each mom is different, but they are all special — and, no matter what, we love them just the same.
We salute mothers and all who take up the cudgels of motherhood — they are our heroes, they nurture in their own ways, and they are the ones who show us first what love truly means.
From new moms to seasoned mother figures, let’s get know what makes these famous mothers tick, according to their signs in astrology:
Rissa Mananquil Trillo
A mother of three Rissa is a model in more ways than one. Her polished perfection belies a strength that made her lead the Professional Models Association of the Philippines for years, co-establish a popular cosmetics brand and see it through a thriving existence to the tune of profitable stores nationwide until she stepped back to pursue other goals. Hardworking, honest and ambitious, the Aries energy and guts overflows in Trillo’s soul. Represented by the ram, she is equipped with undeniable drive and the caring energy of Aries sign individuals.
Regine Velasquez-Alcasid
Yes, Asia’s Songbird is your favorite Taurus. Regine Velasquez Alcasid, mother to Nathaniel James, belongs to a zodiac sign that has the perfect balance of compassion and grit. Taurus sign persons are diligent laborers and are firm believers of success, just like Regine having various sold-out concerts and an incomparable music career.
Sara Duterte
Vice President Sara Duterte is the epitome of a Gemini individual. Known for being adaptable and emphatic, Duterte juggles her time handling the second-highest position in the country while being mother to three children: Shark, Stingray and Stonefish. Geminis are very protective of their loved ones and will do everything for the significant people in their life.
Andi Eigenmann
Fulfilling her mom duties to her current family and to her first child, Andi Eigenmann braves the traditional views of motherhood. Daughter of late actor Jaclyn Jose and mother of three, she is an impeccable representative of the zodiac sign, Cancer. Deeply caring and highly intuitive, the zodiac sign is the sweetest among all signs, as seen in Andi who gave up the oft-chaotic world of showbiz to live in peace with herself and her world in La Union, nurturing her dearest ones.
First Lady Liza ARANETA-Marcos
Leo energy is imprinted on Liza Araneta-Marcos, the First Lady of the Philippines, wife to President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. A mother, lawyer and passionate educator, Liza Marcos is a strong-willed woman, daring and determined in all that she believes.
Marietta ‘Pokwang’ Subong
Actor and comedian Pokwang is Virgo and is a mom to two children. Having notable achievements in various films and features, Pokwang balances her duties as a mom and being excellent in her work. Finding joy in simple things, Pokwang is Virgo-coded and clear-minded even as she goes through and overcomes the challenges in her personal life.
Coleen Garcia
Just like harmonious Libras, actor and host Coleen Garcia combines the concept of motherhood and being in the best shape in all ways. Mom to Amari, Garcia is gentle when it comes to parenting, one of the traits of being a Libra. Known as social butterflies alongside Geminis, the zodiac sign oozes calm and peaceful energy.
Anna Liza Vergara
Scorpio on top! General manager of Sheraton Manila Hotel, including Oori and S, Anna Liza Vergara leaves her mark as a successful mother. Performing her duties as a mother of two, she also leads a team of Filipinos who are experts in the hospitality industry running an international five-star hotel. Scorpios are all determined, courageous and extremely passionate.
Eula Valdez
Prominent in the field of acting, known for her role as Amor Powers, Eula Valdez is a one-of-a-kind soul being represented by the star sign, Sagittarius. Intellectually curious, all Sagittarius sign individuals are optimistic and energetic, a trait that Valdez possesses in raising her children Miguel Valdez and Juliana Gracia Valdes Litonjua.
Sharon Cuneta
The Capricorn energy is present in the Mega Star, Sharon Cuneta. Mother to three daughters, Cuneta is the embodiment of the nurturing spirit of Capricorns. Known as the most pragmatic among the zodiacs, the Mega Star has lived and loved with all her heart. Reliable and committed, she is the best mom to her children, KC Concepcion, Kakie and Miel Pangilinan.
Anne Curtis
New mom with a caring energy, Anne Curtis as the zodiac sign Aquarius is known to be a glue that serves as the peacemaker of a family. Fulfilling her job as It’s Showtime host and her acting career, Anne is clever, confident and communicative, some of the desirable traits of Aquarius individuals that keeps them on their lane. Mom to Dahlia and wife to Erwan, she is hands-on and always makes sure to shower her family with love.
Isabelle Daza
Isabelle Daza has major Pisces mom energy. The host appeared on the 2015 fantasy series Nathaniel and eventually became more popular as Clara in the 2016 melodrama series Tubig at Langis. But, she is a mother first before anything else to her three children: Baltie, Valentin and Sadie. Both empathic and strong-minded, Diaz is a perfect example of how complex and unique Pisces moms are.
As mothers take the spotlight on this special occasion, take a chance to hear what the universe is saying and let it be a light to guide one’s journey.
No matter how distinct one star sign from another, we can all agree that when it comes to being a mom, they all are the best.