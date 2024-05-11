Love moms… to the stars and back!

You probably used to wonder how some moms can bake up a storm and treat the entire neighborhood to her sweet desserts, while yours would rather storm out on some days in a fit of stress and come back bearing gifts to soothe your rattled nerves. Other moms are like one’s ‘barkada’ (friend) while some are master sargeants of discipline. There those who lead corporations, and the ones who keep the household humming like clockwork.

Each mom is different, but they are all special — and, no matter what, we love them just the same.

We salute mothers and all who take up the cudgels of motherhood — they are our heroes, they nurture in their own ways, and they are the ones who show us first what love truly means.

From new moms to seasoned mother figures, let’s get know what makes these famous mothers tick, according to their signs in astrology:

Rissa Mananquil Trillo

A mother of three Rissa is a model in more ways than one. Her polished perfection belies a strength that made her lead the Professional Models Association of the Philippines for years, co-establish a popular cosmetics brand and see it through a thriving existence to the tune of profitable stores nationwide until she stepped back to pursue other goals. Hardworking, honest and ambitious, the Aries energy and guts overflows in Trillo’s soul. Represented by the ram, she is equipped with undeniable drive and the caring energy of Aries sign individuals.