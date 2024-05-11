'Lives will be changed' in upcoming MSC says Moonton Esports head

The upcoming Mid Season Cup 2024 better known as MSC is bound to change lives according to Moonton Games Philippines Head of Esports Baizhou Ning.

Scheduled to run from 28 June to 14 July in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this year's MSC will be featured at the Esports World Cup brandishing a $3,000,000 prize pool — the biggest yet in competitive Mobile Legends history.

The champion and runner-up of MPL PH Season 13 will get to represent the Philippines in the much-anticipated tournament.

"This season is all about recognizing the sacrifices that teams make to achieve victory, and MPL Philippines has been putting the spotlight on the players and their dreams and aspirations," Ning said.

"With the upcoming MSC 2024, more lives will be changed, and we are excited to see them succeed. Our players have a high chance of going home victorious from the biggest MSC yet, making Season 13 the most historic."

Defending champion AP Bren, ECHO, ONIC PH, RSG PH, Blacklist International, and Minana Evos are set to battle for the two spots at MSC in the MPL Season 13 Playoffs from 22 to 26 May.