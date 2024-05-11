Kalinga has low incidence of dengue

BAGUIO CITY — The Kalinga Provincial Health Office (PHO) reported a significant drop in dengue cases in the province comparing its data from 2022 and 2023.

According to Provincial Health Officer (PHO) Dr. Edward Tandingan, from the 3, 411 cases in 2022, they listed 897 cases in 2023. There is a 73.8 percent decrease according to the data.

Said decline, according to the PHO, is because of the collective efforts of the community and proactive measures implemented by the Kalinga Provincial Government’s Dengue Prevention and Control Program.

The program, anchored on the 4S Strategy (Search and Destroy Breeding Places, Seek Early Consultation, Self-Protection Measures, Saying Yes to Fogging), has engaged the community in preventive actions, including regular clean-up drives and health promotion campaigns.

The different barangays have actively participated in the Aksyon Barangay Kontra Dengue initiative, manifesting thecommunity involvement in eliminating mosquito breeding sites. Continuous Disease Surveillance, spearheaded by Epidemiology and Surveillance Units, has been pivotal in detecting outbreaks early and implementing timely interventions. Moreover, the National Dengue Prevention and Control Program, led by the Department of Health, has focused on early detection and effective vector control measures.

To further strengthen prevention efforts, capacity-building activities have been conducted, including training of Barangay Health Workers as Health Emergency Preparedness Officers and orientation sessions on the use of larvicides and dengue clinical practice guidelines.

The provincial government reminded its people to continue employing preventive measures such as using mosquito repellents, eliminating stagnant water, and seeking early medical consultation.