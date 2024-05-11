Grospe snatches high jump gold

After settling for silver last year, high jumper Leonard Grospe struck gold in the ongoing ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships Saturday at the Philsports Complex in Pasig.

Grospe, representing Mapua University in the tournament, leaped 2.18 meters to win the event.

But it was no easy feat for the 23-year-old as he competed with a nagging left ankle injury he got at the 84th Singapore Open Track and Field Championships last April where he finished with a bronze medal.

“It was just mind over body for me during the competition,” Grospe said.

“I motivated myself to maintain in this standard because I want to make it to the Olympics.”

The entry standard for the men’s high jump for the 2024 Paris Summer Games is at 2.33m.

Kent Bryan Celeste of City of Pasig finished with a silver after getting 2.11m with teammate Ernie Calipay pocketing the bronze after a jump of 2.09m.

In the men’s U20 shot put, Palarong Pambansa gold medalist Airex Villanueva of Ateneo de Manila High School got the gold after a 14.05m effort.

This is his second mint in this year’s tournament after winning the men’s U20 discus throw with a distance of 42.96m.

“I’m thankful today because despite my weak performance, I was still able to get a gold medal,” Vilanueva, who hails from Bacolod City, said.

“I wanted to play in these higher meets so that I can be better. I saw him (William Morrison III) and he was strong.”

Villanueva’s teammate Nicolas Nieto came in second with a distance of 12.94m. while Lander Josh Arban of City of Sta. Rosa came in third place with a distance of 12.55m.