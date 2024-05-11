Graft raps vs Duque rolled out

The Department of Health (DoH) said Saturday it respects the filing of graft charges against former Health Secretary Francisco Duque III over the alleged irregular transfer of over P41 billion for Covid-19 supplies in 2020.

“The DoH respects all legal proceedings and will act accordingly,” DoH Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Albert Domingo told reporters.

The Ombudsman also ordered the filing of graft charges against former Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) Undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao.

Graft law breached

In a resolution dated 6 May but made available to the media only on Friday, the Ombudsman noted that the two former government officials violated Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act or Republic Act 3019.

The graft charges stemmed from the irregularities in the DoH’s transfer of funds to PS-DBM for the procurement of Covid-19 supplies and equipment, including RT-PCR detection kits, personal protective equipment, ventilators, face shields, and surgical masks, among other things.

In a separate decision, the Ombudsman also found Duque and Lao guilty of grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

It also ordered their dismissal from the service, forfeiture of their retirement benefits, and perpetual disqualification from government service.