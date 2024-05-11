Go keeps improved healthcare advocacy

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, head of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, continued his advocacy to improve healthcare accessibility for all especially at the grassroots when his Malasakit Team represented him during the groundbreaking of the Iligan City Super Health Center last 8 May.

Also in attendance were Mayor Frederick Siao, Vice Mayor Marianto Alemania, and Department of Health Assistant Regional Director Elienetta Gamolo, among others.

Go recognized the growing need for accessible healthcare facilities in communities and emphasized that Super Health Centers are designed to close the gap between government health services and the public, ensuring that every Filipino can access affordable, quality medical care.

Super Health Centers are anticipated to complement existing healthcare facilities, helping to relieve the strain on overcrowded hospitals and clinics, particularly in rural areas.

The Super Health Center is set to provide basic healthcare services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: X-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose and throat service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers and telemedicine.

Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds had been allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including seven in the province of Lanao del Norte. The DoH, led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, is the lead implementing agency that identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed.

The senator’s Malasakit Team also extended grocery packs, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to the health workers in attendance.