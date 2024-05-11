Fil-foreign spikers joining nat’l team?

Brooke Van Sickle, MJ Phillips and Savannah Davison could potentially debut for the Philippine women’s volleyball national team in the 2024 International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Volleyball Women’s Challenger Cup, the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) said.

PNVF vice-president Ricky Palou, who also heads the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) revealed that the three have started the process of switching federation and they could get cleared as early as next month.

“They have Philippine passports but their registration is with their previous country of origin. I think Davison is with Canada, Van Sickle and Phillips are with US, right? The three of them have agreed actually,” Palou said.

“The three accepted to transfer to the Philippine federation. There’s only a window for that, so that’s what we’re chasing. By June, we’ll know. I think we should get a result by June. Sometime in June, we’ll have results,” he added.

Palou mentioned that if the three players are allowed to switch federations, they could be included in the pool for the national team.

Van Sickle, who holds Philippine and United States citizenship, traces her roots to San Emilio, Ilocos Sur, and she moved to the country in January this year after signing with PVL club Petro Gazz.

Shortly after signing, she steered the Angels to the 2024 PNVF Champions League For Women title, ending up as the league’s Most Valuable Player.

Phillips, who is also a Filipino-American, has been playing in the Philippines since 2017.