COOL CONTEMPORARY

Salcedo Auctions’ gavel&block was launched some years ago as an incubator for next-gen collectors. In the years since, it has guided the collecting world’s newbies with curated selections of works by both established and emerging Filipino artists, which is accompanied by the signature sections of gavel&block’s room list, to include vintage furniture, fine jewelry & watches, ethnographic objects and religious artifacts.

The art section remains a favorite category, recently bolstered by a diverse selection by the landscape’s Boomers-to-Gen Z art practitioners. Take a look at my top 10 picks from gavel&block’s May edition, starting with mood-lifting canvases by third-generation artist Isabel Santos (daughter of Soler Santos and granddaughter of Mauro Malang Santos) and John Marin.

I’ve always been drawn to sepia tones, because they convey a feeling of warmth which is palpable in the works of Jill Paz and Kim Gaceja. Kim’s painting is more traditional in style while Jill’s makes use of laser cutter on cardboard to suggest a riverside scene, but both give me a feeling of comfort. Even Olan Ventura’s portrait titled “Rockstar” feels warm too, despite the edgy graphics of his piece.

Aside from desaturated hues, I love art that puts a smile on my face, like Dominic Rubio’s depiction of a man (sporting an age-defining mustache) driving a red car, and Lui Manaig’s Cabinet of Curiosity which contain various images, like a man taking a selfie, an inviting pool, a meal waiting to be devoured, a boy curled in deep slumber.

From mood let’s move to passion, as a fashion stylist, I’m naturally drawn to abstractions because of their graphic character. That’s why the works of Joey Cobcobo and Kris Ardena appeal to me. Last but not least in my top ten list is a print by contemporary art powerhouse Emong Borlongan - no rationalization needed.

