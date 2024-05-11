COOL CONTEMPORARY

LIFE

10 artworks by Philippine contemporary art’s younger set at gavel&block’s May auction
“Carl Lopez” by Kris Ardena, painting on pvc woven fiber, 36 x 24 in
"Carl Lopez" by Kris Ardena, painting on pvc woven fiber, 36 x 24 in

Salcedo Auctions’ gavel&block was launched some years ago as an incubator for next-gen collectors. In the years since, it has guided the collecting world’s newbies with curated selections of works by both established and emerging Filipino artists, which is accompanied by the signature sections of gavel&block’s room list, to include vintage furniture, fine jewelry & watches, ethnographic objects and religious artifacts. 

The art section remains a favorite category, recently bolstered by a diverse selection by the landscape’s Boomers-to-Gen Z art practitioners. Take a look at my top 10 picks from gavel&block’s May edition, starting with mood-lifting canvases by third-generation artist Isabel Santos (daughter of Soler Santos and granddaughter of Mauro Malang Santos) and John Marin.

I’ve always been drawn to sepia tones, because they convey a feeling of warmth which is palpable in the works of Jill Paz and Kim Gaceja. Kim’s painting is more traditional in style while Jill’s makes use of laser cutter on cardboard to suggest a riverside scene, but both give me a feeling of comfort. Even Olan Ventura’s portrait titled “Rockstar” feels warm too, despite the edgy graphics of his piece. 

Aside from desaturated hues, I love art that puts a smile on my face, like Dominic Rubio’s depiction of a man (sporting an age-defining mustache) driving a red car, and Lui Manaig’s Cabinet of Curiosity which contain various images, like a man taking a selfie, an inviting pool, a meal waiting to be devoured, a boy curled in deep slumber.

From mood let’s move to passion, as a fashion stylist, I’m naturally drawn to abstractions because of their graphic character. That’s why the works of Joey Cobcobo and Kris Ardena appeal to me. Last but not least in my top ten list is a print by contemporary art powerhouse Emong Borlongan - no rationalization needed.

Browse the  catalogue, register, or leave your bids via salcedoauctions.com, or see the lots in person at Salcedo Auctions (NEX Tower, 6786 Ayala Avenue, Makati City) from 9AM - 5PM Tuesdays to Fridays, and from 9AM - 6PM on Saturdays. 

With Metrobank as its exclusive banking partner, the online auction starts at 2PM on May 11. For inquiries, email info@salcedoauctions.com or phone +63 917 107 5581 | +63 917 591 2191 | +63 917 825 7449. For the latest updates, follow @salcedoauctions and @gaveandblock on Instagram and Facebook.

John Marin’s “From Me to You 2,” 30 x 40 inches, oil on canvas
John Marin's "From Me to You 2," 30 x 40 inches, oil on canvas
A Few Good Man by Joey Cobcobo, oil on paper ,8 1_2 x 12 in
A Few Good Man by Joey Cobcobo, oil on paper ,8 1_2 x 12 in
An untitled roomscape (left) by Kim Gaceja, oil on canvas, 20 x 20 inches
An untitled roomscape (left) by Kim Gaceja, oil on canvas, 20 x 20 inches
Dominic Rubio’s untitled oil on canvas, 29 1_2 x 23 1_2 in
Dominic Rubio's untitled oil on canvas, 29 1_2 x 23 1_2 in
Emong Borlongan’s “Dr. Jose Rizal,” edition print 1_15, hand signed and dated, 15 x 10 inches
Emong Borlongan's "Dr. Jose Rizal," edition print 1_15, hand signed and dated, 15 x 10 inches
Isabel Santos’ “Perfumed,” 48 x 56 inches, acrylic on canvas
Isabel Santos' "Perfumed," 48 x 56 inches, acrylic on canvas
Jill Paz’s untitled work (Brook #9), 43 x 43 inches
Jill Paz's untitled work (Brook #9), 43 x 43 inches
Lui Manaig’s Contemporary Cabinet of Curiosity, 41 1_4 x 26 3_4 inches, mixed media, signed and dated ‘2015,’
Lui Manaig's Contemporary Cabinet of Curiosity, 41 1_4 x 26 3_4 inches, mixed media, signed and dated '2015,'
Olan Ventura’s “Rockstar,” acrylic on canvas, 36 x 24 in
Olan Ventura's "Rockstar," acrylic on canvas, 36 x 24 in

