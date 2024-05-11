Chill on wheels

The very hot weather poses a danger to one’s health so extra precautions must be taken to avoid cramps or heat stroke.

The city government of Muntinlupa has set up drinking water stations in select public areas to help people stay hydrated and avoid heat stroke.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon said commuters, drivers and workers can drink the clean free water to fight heat exhaustion.

The mobile water dispensers are at the Laguerta PNP, Plaza Central, Soldiers Hills Outpost, Alabang Central Market, Alabang Terminal and Upper Sucat Police Station.

Ice is provided by the 1Munti Party for those who prefer their drinking water very cold, the city government said. Trained personnel man each drinking station to assist drinkers and ensure the quality of the water.

Not to be outdone, Valenzuela City also came up with its own free water service for residents.

The service roams around in the different barangays and brings big relief not only because of the hot summer but because some parts of the city experience water supply interruptions. So the two mobile showers allow residents who have no water at home to bathe and cool off for free.

WJG @tribunephl_wjg