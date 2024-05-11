CEB brings back Mother’s Day Piso sale

As Filipinos celebrate Mother’s Day, Cebu Pacific (CEB) is reviving its popular Piso Sale in honor of moms and maternal figures.

For as low as P1 for a one-way basic cost, without any additional fees or surcharges, travelers can reserve flights to a selected domestic and international destination between 10 May and 14 May 2024.

CEB said that since the travel period for this Piso Sale is set to run from 1 July 2024, to 30 November 2024, mothers will be especially delighted as they would be able to begin planning their ideal journey while commemorating Mother’s Day.

Priceless memories

It’s perfect to give one’s mother a Mother’s Day present that will surely help her create priceless memories — especially with the comeback of the Piso Sale.

Families can take in the stunning natural scenery of Davao, including Samal Island and Mount Apo, savor Bacolod’s delicious chicken inasal, or go back in time with Tacloban’s rich cultural heritage.

Moms would love dining at Clark, in the best restaurant in the country, or lounging on Cebu’s pristine beaches.

If your family is traveling abroad, your mother will undoubtedly love touring Hong Kong’s busy streets or indulging in a shopping spree in Japan.

Mothers can even visit the Sydney Opera House to witness captivating creative events or quickly get a taste of Singapore, a multicultural city.

Memorable moments

Making memorable moments happen with loved ones is now even more possible with the #CEBSuperSeatFest.

Passengers can book flights and purchase add-ons using their existing travel funds. In addition, CEB provides a variety of payment methods, such as e-wallets, credit or debit cards, and payment centers.

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 24 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia and the Middle East.