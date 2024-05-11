Catapang reveals inmate hiding phone in private part, discovered when phone rang

Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. disclosed shocking incidents of visitors attempting to smuggle contraband into prison, which includes cell phones and chargers, concealed deep within their genitals.

This was divulged by Catapang, indicating that smuggling attempts from couriers to recipients often occur during conjugal visits.

“Believe it or not, tobacco, cell phones, chargers, and even hearing aids have been smuggled in. It happens during conjugal visits, where exchanges occur,” Catapang said.

He said the transfer of contraband occurs before the couple consumates the conjugal visit.

“Before they get together, of course, they remove it. Otherwise, it might go further inside during intercourse. So they remove it during conjugal visits,” Catapang explained.

Usually, Catapang said women are caught during strip searches, but if they evade detection, the inmate carrying the contraband would be apprehended.

One instance, Catapang cited an incident involving a male inmate who needed an emergency surgery after receiving a phone, which he then concealed in his anus to evade detection.

But it lodged there for several days, leading to the inmate’s inability to defecate.

“We had a case where a cell phone was hidden. After three days without retrieval, we had to perform surgery… this is not a laughing matter. We are not exaggerating,” Catapang said.

It was discovered when the phone rang during an inspection, Catapang added.

He noted at least 30 incidents of contraband hidden in private parts, from January to March of this year alone.