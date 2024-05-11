Bossong bags gold

Victoria Bossong bagged her first gold medal in the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships after winning the women's 800-m final at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City Saturday evening.

Bossong, 21, clocked in two minutes and 12.48 seconds to win the event.

Meanwhile, Mariel Abuan of University of the East pulled an upset in the women's high jump after beating Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Sarah Dequinan.

Abunan tallied 1.73m to clinch the gold from Dequinan, who settled for silver after a 1.65m jump.

In the men's 4x100m relay, the Sabah Athletics Association struck gold after submitting a time of 40.86 seconds thanks to the efforts of Mark Paladius, Dexter Bedie, Pengiran Aldil Bin Hajam and Adam Tan Chee Hong.