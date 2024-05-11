Baguio, Benguet AIDS cases high

BAGUIO CITY — Health authorities sounded the alarm as Baguio City and La Trinidad, Benguet listed a high number of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome/Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS/HIV) in the Cordillera Region.

Based on the data of the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit-Department of Health (RESU-DoH) Cordillera, Baguio City has the most cases, La Trinidad of Benguet comes next followed by Tabuk City, Kalinga; Bangued, Abra; and Itogon, Benguet.

In Baguio City, from its very first case in 1987 until December 2023, there are already 623. The DoH bared that it had listed 86 cases in 2022 while there were 63 cases in 2023. There are already 34 deaths from 1987 to 2023 in the city.

Most of the cases according to the health department were caused by sexual intercourse. Many of the cases were attributed to Male-Having-Sex-With-Male or MSM.

The youngest infected individual is one year old as the mother is a person living with HIV. The oldest is 62 years old.