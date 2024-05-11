AO strengthens 4PH, says DHSUD

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has branded President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s Administrative Order (AO) 21 as another catalyst for the nationwide rollout of the flagship Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) program.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar said that AO 21 will benefit poor Filipinos who dream of having a house of their own.

Through AO 21, Malacañang directed the entire bureaucracy to ensure the optimal use of government lands in support of national development goals.

Signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on 30 April, AO 21 aims to strategically manage and optimize the utilization of the country’s land resources by consolidating a comprehensive list of all government lands.

The AO defines government lands as idle or abandoned lands or those that are no longer used for the purpose for which they had been reserved or acquired; lands that are already titled or have yet to be titled under the name of the government; and other lands that will be prescribed under the AO.

Land inventory set

To implement its provisions, the AO created an Inter-agency Coordinating Council that will come up with a Master List of all government lands.

The council is co-chaired by the DHSUD and Department of Environment and Natural Resources, with the head of the Department of Agrarian Reform as vice chairperson.