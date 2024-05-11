VOLLEY

All-Batangas final in UCAL spikefest

Photo Courtesy of ucal.sports/IG

Host University of Batangas (UB) and Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas (LPU-B) set up an exciting title clash in the 1st PG Flex- Universities and Colleges Athletic League (UCAL) women’s volleyball tournament by toppling their respective semis rivals Saturday.

Led by Lovely Hernandez, the top-seeded UB Lady Brahmans demolished Philippines Women’s University, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18, in their knockout semis showdown.

The second-seeded Lyceum Lady Pirates, on the other hand, drew a stellar performance from Hazel Samonte to beat No. 3 Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas in four exciting sets, 25-23, 24-26, 25-22, 25-21.

UB and LPU-B dispute the crown on Monday also at the same venue.

Meantime, semis matches in the men’s side were still being played at presstime.

