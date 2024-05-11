A mother’s love

Life has never been easy for Junjun.

His father is in prison, leaving his mother no choice but to work doubly hard to raise him and his six siblings. To make ends meet, his mother works as a housecleaner in the morning, laundrywoman in the afternoon, and food server at night so they would have something on their table.

Sometimes, Junjun and his siblings would help by picking up and delivering the laundry to their mother’s customers. Junjun also takes charge of the household whenever his mother has to stay late at the eatery where she works.

But Junjun doesn’t complain.

He knows his mother is making a huge sacrifice working day and night for them to have a brighter future, far from the example set by their father who has been rotting in jail on a drug conviction for the past 10 years.

Thea, on the other hand, has a different problem. She comes from a well-off family with her mother a senior flight attendant and her father a businessman.

But like Junjun, Thea’s mom is also making a huge sacrifice.

Thea’s father is very abusive as he gets jealous over the long hours his wife has to spend at work. He nags and beats her whenever he feels that his wife is dedicating too much time to flying around the world.

Although he is a good provider and, somehow, a better father than he is a husband, he is also an alcoholic, a womanizer and a drug-user, prompting Thea to ask her mother why she is still in that kind of abusive relationship.

Whenever the talk touches on her relationship with her husband, Thea’s mom would always say that she’s doing it for Thea because she wants her to grow up with a complete family.

She says she would rather stay in a hellish relationship than see Thea grow up without a father. It’s a sacrifice she has to make for her daughter’s future.

Mike’s mother is also in a terrible situation.

Having been single for a long time, Mike’s mother decided to leave the country and work as a nanny in cold, lonely London so Mike and his siblings would be able to go to school.

While eating in a restaurant during her last visit, Mike finally mustered up the courage to ask his mother to stop working and be with them for good.

But the happy mood suddenly turned gloomy as his mom broke down in tears, saying: Every time I board the plane, my heart gets shattered to a million pieces because I will be leaving you again. If I only have a choice, I will not leave anymore. But I am doing this not for myself, but for you and your siblings. I have to sacrifice so you can attain your dreams.

Thereafter, Mike studied hard and repaid his mother’s sacrifices by becoming a doctor.

You see, a mother’s love comes in various shapes and forms.

They may not say it but there’s nothing in a mother’s heart but the happiness of her children. They cheer their victories and weep whenever they suffer setbacks. They may be fighting their own battles but they are also worried about their children’s, hoping and praying that they will survive life’s biggest challenges.

We may stand up against all the storms and put up a brave face in front of all adversities but at the end of the day we have no greater ally than our mothers. It’s not about winning or losing, it’s about knowing that there’s somebody who will never leave us, who will make sacrifices in the middle of the battles.

After all, the best place to cry is in our mother’s arms.

Happy Mother’s Day!