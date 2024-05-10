Where the wind blows, the cars drive and mother’s a queen

It’s Mother’s Day weekend so why not make it exciting with lot of broom?

Before you feast on that yummy meal, take Mom for a car ride or two or three at the Auto Focus Summer Test Drive Festival at the SM MOA grounds on 11 and 12 May.

Hop on into the latest and newest vehicles on the market today — who knows, Mom might just see one she likes.

The Auto Focus Summer Test Drive Festival is an annual event organized by Sunshine Television (STV), featuring multiple cars for test drives and retail. Admission is free and open to the public.

Coding exempt Emkoo Hybrid SUV

Astara-led GAC Motor Philippines returns. Leading the charge are the highly-anticipated Emkoo Hybrid SUV, the cutting-edge all-new M6 Pro, and the beloved subcompact crossover Emzoom.

The Emkoo Hybrid SUV, the first hybrid SUV to be introduced by GAC Motor in the country, made its official debut at the 2024 Manila International Auto Show, and will once again be available for viewing at the four-day test drive festival. Available for purchase in June 2024, the Emkoo Hybrid SUV runs on a full parallel hybrid system and will also be coding exempt on the streets of Metro Manila.

Customers can anticipate an immersive GAC Motor experience at the festival, with the opportunity to test-drive the entire spectrum of the brand’s offerings. From the family-friendly M6 Pro MPV to the favorite GS3 Emzoom, and the opulent M8 MPV, there’s a vehicle tailored to every lifestyle.

As with all GAC Motor vehicles, each vehicle purchased comes with an after sales warranty for the first five years or 150,000 kilometers, whichever comes first.

MG cars: Style, performance

and functionality

MG Philippines will be bringing eight cars, including the brand’s recently announced models, namely the MG One, MG3, and G50 Plus for motorists to try out.

The highlight of MG’s Test Drive lineup is the MG3, the freshest addition to this year’s roster. The MG3 is a compact city hatchback that strikes a perfect balance between style, performance and functionality, making it the ideal vehicle for first-time car owners looking for a trustworthy and reliable choice on the road.

The MG G50 Plus and MG3 are set to be officially launched later this month, and the STV Summer Test Drive Festival is where people can get their first taste of these two exciting new cars.

Aside from these, the MG ONE, MG4 STD and LUX variants, ZS EV, GT Sport, and ZST will also be available to test drive at the four-day event.

To learn more about MG cars, visit mgmotor.com.ph.

Lucky 8 from Honda

Cool off in the hottest Honda rides in Honda’s free test drives for 8 vehicles at the festival. Experience joy in driving again and feel at ease with Honda SENSING and redefine convenience with Honda CONNECT. Honda fans and enthusiasts can look forward to seeing and driving the fan-favorite Civic, the versatile CR-V, sporty HR-V, zippy Brio, 7-seater BR-V, and value-for-your-money City.

Customers who will test drive and reserve any Honda model during the event are entitled to an exclusive free 1-year PMS reservation voucher for any variant and year model of the Brio, City, BR-V, Civic, HR-V, and the CR-V V Turbo.

Promo is on 11 and 12 May, while the units must be released on or before 31 May 2024.