Water interruption in 7 Manila barangays

Seven areas in Manila will experience a six-hour water interruption beginning Friday, 10 May, and again on Wednesday, 15 May, according to the Manila Water Company.

In an advisory on Friday, Manila Water urged residents in the following areas to store enough water for their needs during the service improvement activity:

On 10 May from 10 p.m. to 11 May, 4 a.m. — parts of Barangays 806, 768, 769 and 807 due to line maintenance at Opalo and Dagonoy Streets in Barangay 769.

Also on 10 May from 10 p.m. to 11 May, 4 a.m. — parts of Barangays 777 and 774 due to line maintenance in the two barangay in San Andres.

On 15 May from 10 p.m. to 16 May, 4 a.m. — parts of Barangay Punta due to line maintenance at F. Manalo near Barangay 894 hall and Barangay 905.

Manila Water said this was a regular preventive maintenance activity to maintain the supply of potable water 24/7.

The water concessionaire said that once water service is restored, residents should conduct flushing by letting the water flow out of their taps for a few minutes until it becomes clear.