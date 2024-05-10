TikTok Shop enhances value

TikTok Shop Philippines on Friday said it saw its value of goods jump by nine times so far from the level recorded in the second quarter of 2023 as livestream and short video viewing increased.

TikTok Philippines said the goods have been offered under the Shop Tab which allows customers to see promotions and recommendations from various sellers and manage all their orders using a single tool.

It said views of livestream and short videos on products have risen 1.5 times from the level in the first quarter of the previous year.

TikTok Philippines said the growth was evident across all the major goods, namely electronics, fashion, lifestyle, and fast-moving consumer goods like food and hygiene products.

These statements ahead of TikTok’s mega sale on 6 June and after the TikTok Shop Philippines Summit last Thursday in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Fashion, beauty best sellers

“Fashion and beauty are the biggest categories we have. In terms of fashion, ours is influenced by the western culture. A lot of our sellers embody that but also Filipiniana and Barong and show how to style them,” TikTok Shop head for fashion category Jonah Ople said.

Through TikTok Shop, Ople said more Filipino small and medium enterprises or SMEs in various categories have earned more income.

TikTok shared Josefina’s Homemade Food, which consists of ready-to-eat Bicolano dishes, generated 22 percent growth in sales.

The business started from a carinderia in Bicol and was created by Abby Ricohermoso who named the business after her mother.

Ople said over 2 million in TikTok Shop are local sellers, with the majority representing SMEs.