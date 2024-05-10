Taal records 4 phreatic eruptions

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported on Friday four minor successive phreatic eruptions in Taal Volcano in the province of Batangas.

Based on the state seismology bureau’s visual observations, these were recorded from 7:03 a.m. to 7:09 a.m.; 7:17 a.m. to 7:18 a.m.; 7:52 a.m. to 07:54 a.m.; and 7:57 a.m. to 8:00 a.m..

The eruptions produced white steam-laden plumes that rose between 100 and 300 meters above the main crater before drifting southwest based on internet protocol camera monitors.

It explained that weak phreatic activity is likely driven by the continued emission of hot volcanic gases at the Taal Main Crater and could be succeeded by similar events, further noting that sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions slightly increased on Thursday at 2,346 tons per day.

Since January this year, the volcano’s average SO2 emissions have remained high at 8,766 tons per day.

“The background levels of volcanic earthquake activity and ground deformation detected at Taal indicate that unrest is unlikely to progress into a magmatic eruption,” their advisory read.

Alert Level 1 remains hoisted over Taal Volcano, which PHIVOLCS defines as having a low level of volcanic unrest, meaning it is still in an abnormal condition and should not be interpreted to have ceased unrest or the threat of eruptive activity.

The public is warned against possible hazards that can occur, including steam-driven, phreatic, or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas.

Entry into Taal Volcano Island’s permanent danger zone, especially the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissures, is presently not allowed.

Aircraft operators had been advised against flying close to the volcano and ballistic fragments may pose danger.