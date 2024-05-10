SWP looks into future

The Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) sees the upcoming 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships from 4 to 14 November at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex as a sneak-peek into the future.

SWP president Monico Puentevella said during a press conference at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City yesterday that this is one way to upgrade the competitive level of Filipino lifters by sending them overseas for training and competition.

A memorandum of agreement was signed by Puentevella and by Asian Weightlifting Federation general secretary Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi.

“You may not believe it but everybody likes Manila. I want to host an international event where we could win. With all due respect to the other (national sports) associations, it is not practical for me to host an international event where we are just the gallery,” Puentevella said.

“This is part of our long master plan. After winning the gold in Tokyo, this is the first step for many young people inspired by Hidilyn Diaz.”

Southeast Asian Games silver medalists Angeline Colonia of the women’s 45-kilogram event and Rosalinda Faustino of the women’s 55-kilogram event are expected to banner the Philippines in this Asian tilt.