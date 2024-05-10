Solon seeks inquiry on local police chief selection

San Pedro City, Laguna Representative Ann Matibag is calling for a comprehensive Congressional inquiry into the Local Police Leadership in every city and municipality, particularly the San Pedro City Police.

In her privilege speech recently, Matibag expressed her fear not just for her family but for every citizen in San Pedro City due to the alleged anomalous assignments allegedly coming from a directive given to the police force in her city.

She cited the incidents that allegedly strike fear and contradicts the function and sworn duty of the police force.

Matibag disclosed that a police officer was allegedly reprimanded for assisting the lawmaker during an event and the alleged excessive show of force during an arrest, and the alleged misuse of police resources for personal security and political interference.

"These incidents paint a disturbing picture of a force seemingly beholden to the whims of a few, jeopardizing the safety and security of the very community it's sworn to protect,” Matibag said.

She highlighted concerns about the current selection process for police leadership, which relies heavily on recommendations from local officials.

"A private army and security serve the interests of a select few, whereas a police force serves the community at large," she explained. "The latter is accountable to the public and its actions are subject to scrutiny," said Matibag.

She also called for a review of the Philippine National Police Reform and Reorganization Act of 1998 to ensure a more independent and meritocratic selection process.

The inquiry will invite representatives from the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM), the Department of the Interior and Local Government, legal experts, and other stakeholders.

"The strength of a society lies in its institutions. The integrity of these institutions is paramount. When the police force acts as a private army, it erodes this integrity, leading to a loss of public trust," said Matibag.