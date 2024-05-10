San Isidro wind power project running on sked

CATARMAN, Northern Samar — The construction of the 206.25-megawatt San Isidro Wind Power Project in San Isidro, Northern Samar is within its target completion in the second quarter of 2025.

Jhon Allen Berbon, chief of Northern Samar’s Provincial Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office (PEDIPO), said the project is still in the pre-construction stage.

The full construction will commence in the second quarter of 2024, Berbon added.

The San Isidro Wind Power Project, a renewable energy project by LWEC, features 33 wind turbine generators with a capacity to produce 206.25 megawatts of electricity. It has over 130 transmission towers.

Berbon, along with Provincial Agriculturist Jose Luis Acompañado, made an ocular inspection at the project site on Thursday to assess its progress and to discuss collaboration with Lihangin Wind Energy Corp. (LWEC) for their corporate social responsibility program for the host communities.

To further show the support of the provincial government, the two officials also offered assistance to fast-track the bureaucratic hurdles faced by the project.

After the inspection, the provincial government team and LWEC discussed sustainable CSR plans for the host communities that will support livelihood and tourism, while making sure these align with the province’s goal of promoting sustainable economic activities.

“Looking forward, the integration of wind power infrastructure with a thriving economic enterprise presents a compelling model for sustainable tourism development in Northern Samar,” Berbon said.