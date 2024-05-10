Road crash injuries among top causes of death

Road crash injuries remain among the top causes of death in children and adults, according to the Department of Health (DoH) National Electronic Injury Surveillance System.

In 2023, 31.1 percent of the injuries reported were due to transport and vehicular crashes.

The DoH noted the “consistent upward trend” in the number of road crash incidents as motor vehicle usage and ownership increase.

Citing the World Health Organization, the DoH said road infrastructure has traditionally focused on motorized transport and economic efficiency but not so much on safety, particularly for pedestrians, cyclists, and commuters.

It noted that road infrastructure and urban planning that place pedestrian and cyclist safety first are among the most cost-effective interventions for better road safety outcomes.

The Health department stressed that this not only reduces preventable crashes and related injuries and deaths but also makes roads more accessible to all, improving access to transport and mobility for almost 90 percent of Filipinos who do not use cars.

It also welcomed the appropriation and investment of over P5 billion in the planning and implementation of active transport infrastructure, as active transport can mitigate the increase in non-communicable diseases like diabetes and obesity, provide resilience to the instability in fossil fuel prices, and empower Filipinos to pursue sustainable lifestyles against climate change.