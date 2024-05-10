Quezon community secures Go assistance

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go visited Tiaong, Quezon to give hope and support to nearly 2,000 indigents in pursuit of inclusive economic recovery.

Given that the pandemic and other hardships have significantly impacted the lives of the most vulnerable in the country, Go’s steadfast commitment to serving Filipinos towards inclusive recovery remains as he personally visited Tiaong, Quezon and gave assistance to nearly 2,000 struggling residents on 9 May.

In his speech, Go recognized the challenges of crisis situations and reassured the public that he would continue to support and advocate for programs to help Filipinos overcome these difficult times.

As an adopted son of CALABARZON region, the senator partnered with the national government and local officials led by Mayor Vincent Arjay Mea to help their constituents.

A total of 1,800 indigents gathered at the town plaza, where the senator gave away grocery packs, vitamins, masks, snacks, and shirts. He also gave select recipients bicycles, shoes, mobile phones, watches, and basketball balls.

Gov’t provides support

Meanwhile, in coordination with Mayor Mea, the struggling residents received financial support from the government.

As part of his commitment to help poor and indigent patients, the senator encouraged those with health concerns to visit nearby Malasakit Centers located at Quezon Medical Center in Lucena City and Maria L. Eleazar General Hospital in Tagkawayan if they may need medical assistance from the government.

Each Malasakit center is a one-stop shop that brings together national agencies, such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, to assist patients in covering their hospital bills and reducing out of pocket expense.

To bring primary care, medical consultation and early disease detection closer to communities, Go also pushed for the establishment of more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 18 in the province through his collective efforts together with the DOH, LGUs and fellow lawmakers.