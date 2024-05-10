Panglao mayor in hot water

The local chief executive of Panglao municipality in Bohol province was recently slapped with criminal and civil cases along with other individuals for allegations of harassment and other charges in ceasing the resort’s operation last 16 April 2024.

In a statement, the legal team of the resort identified as Villa Tomasa-Alona Kew Hotel Resort said that they have filed raps against Panglao Mayor Edgardo Arcay and other individuals.

According to the resort’s legal team, they already sued the respondents last 26 April at the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Bohol City in Tagbilaran a week after the incident that left almost 300 of local and international tourists shocked when the takeover happened.

“Victims of illegal acts at Villa Tomasa-Alona Kew Resort in Panglao filed criminal and civil cases against those responsible for their dispossession,” the resort’s legal team said, adding that a legal action would also be taken against anyone who will enter into agreement without its knowledge.

“They will also file the proper legal action against anyone buying the hotel resort as the said victims have a valid and existing option to buy the subject property which is in the nature of a right of first refusal. If any would be buyer cooperated with the dispossession, they too will be made liable criminally,” they added.

The management of the Villa Tomasa-Alona Kew Hotel Resort has also expressed fear as the respondents allegedly used excessive force to take over the resort without any closure warning.

“Our 300 employees were left traumatized up to now and all tourists were shocked after the horrible incident — that’s why we decided to file a case against individuals involved for harassment and other charges,” the management said.

They also kept on applying for a business permit several times up to the last moment but were denied.

The management also sought other government agencies or proper authorities like the Department of Interior Local Government (DILG) to look into the incident

“We seek proper justice not only for the resort owners but also to save our employees for losing their jobs after one year since there’s still four years left on the 5-year lease agreement “the management said.