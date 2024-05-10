Full-scale battle simulation in 2025 Balikatan

The Philippines and the United States will simulate a “full-scale battle” in the next iteration of the Balikatan war games in 2025, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said Friday.

“I believe (it will be) a full battle simulation which will put to the test our combined capabilities in the most realistic of scenarios possible with safety in mind,” Teodoro said during the ceremonial closing of Exercise Balikatan 2024 in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

Teodoro passed on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s congratulatory message to both the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States Armed Forces on the conclusion of this year’s Balikatan combat drills.

In an interview on the sidelines of a financial aid distribution in General Santos City on Friday, the President said that conducting joint maritime drills in the West Philippine Sea will help maintain the stability in our maritime territory.

“We are grateful to all the different countries even though... some even come from afar but they are willing to help us and when we have problems, they are very supportive not only in words but also in what are called joint cruises,” Marcos said, after France expressed its intention to hold more maritime drills with the Philippines in the WPS.

“That’s a huge thing because this is the only way to guarantee that the West Philippine Sea continues to have what is called freedom of navigation,” he added.

Marcos observed that numerous vessels traverse the West Philippine Sea, emphasizing the importance of preserving its tranquility and stability for the wellbeing of the global economy.

Earlier, the Philippine, US, and French naval forces wrapped up the initial multilateral maritime maneuvers in the West Philippine Sea as part of this year’s Balikatan exercises.

More participants, activities

For the next iteration of Balikatan, Teodoro said they would welcome more multilateral and maritime cooperative activities, including from the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine National Police.

Further, Teodoro emphasized the need to fill in capabilities, interoperability, human resources capabilities, and sustainment, saying it is extremely important for the continuation of bilateral and multilateral cooperation going forward.

“I have told the AFP that we will be increasing the pressure continuously for them to evolve as soon as possible into a multi-threat multi-theater operating armed force consistent with the archipelagic nature of our country and the necessity to defend it in a proactive and not a passive manner,” he said.

The defense chief pointed out the need to continue military exercises with like-minded allies and partners amid the changing challenges.

“In the same vein, exercises such as this should be continued because for us men, who are consigned to the kitchen at home, we know the worst thing in a kitchen is a dull knife and a good chef hones the knife everyday,” he said.

“This is what we should do and this what we are going to do singularly, bilaterally, and multilaterally,” he added.

‘No stopping advance’

Teodoro said working with like-minded nations should go on.

“No amount of malign or for lack of a better term perverse attempts to subvert our goal for a free and open Indo-Pacific and rules-based international order will stop our shared advance towards upholding the internationally accepted norms come what may,” he said.

Teodoro said this year’s Exercise Balikatan has been vital to the Philippines’ fostering multilateral cooperation with its like-minded allies, including the United States, Australia, Japan, France, India, Canada, and others.

AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said the Balikatan encompassed a wide range of activities, demonstrating the commitment of participating nations to enhancing regional security and cooperation.

More than 16,000 service members from the Philippines, the US, Australia, and France joined in various military training exercises held across the country.

Accomplished, huge success

US Marine Lt. Gen. Mike Cederholm, commanding general of the I Marine Expeditionary Force, said the Balikatan Exercise is a tangible and perfect demonstration of the US’ and Philippines’ resolve to strengthen their alliance in the increasingly complex security environment.

This can be done by increasing both nations’ interoperability and bilateral capabilities across the land, air, sea space, and cyberspace domain, he said.

“In order to fulfill our responsibilities under the Mutual Defense Treaty, we must train so that we are always ready,” Cederholm added.

“Having the humble privilege of commanding the US joint task force, I unequivocally state we have done exactly what should be done—Balikatan 24 has been a huge success,” he said.

Cederholm said this year’s Balikatan has directly built war-fighting readiness for participants and has enhanced tactics, techniques, and procedures across a wide range of military operations, at the same time, through humanitarian civic assistance projects.