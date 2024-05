Photos

FLOWERS FOR THE MOTHERS

LOOK: DAILY TRIBUNE Vice President Maria Bettina Fernandez gives flowers to the patients' mothers waiting for their check-ups during the celebration of Tzu Chi Day, which is celebrated annually every second Sunday of May, which usually coincides with the Buddha's birthday and Mother's Day, on Friday, 10 May 2024, at the Tzu Chi Eye Center in Sta. Mesa, Manila. | via Analy Labor